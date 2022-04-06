JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Country singer/songwriter Cody Johnson will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.

The tour is in support of his fifth album, “Human: The Double Album.”

Tickets range from $48 to $68 for reserved seating, and $53 for general admission floor. VIP tickets are available for $128.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

