Teachers have their classrooms ready, and school administrators are preparing for what obstacles might come their way this year.
Kids are saying goodbye to the last days of summer and parents are preparing mentally for another school year that may look a lot like the previous year.
So many unknowns are still ahead, but one thing we can do is make sure we all have reliable and efficient tools to help cope with the unpredictability.
This is especially important for our youth – and where Botvin Lifeskills Training comes in.
Botvin is an evidence-based prevention program created by Dr. Gilbert J. Botvin that provides youth with the important skills necessary to handle challenging situations in their everyday lives and to increase self-confidence.
Through the interactive lessons, students are taught drug-resistance skills, per- sonal self-management skills and general social skills.
The middle school years are extremely difficult for our youth to navigate and it is the hope that these skills will help them with the challenges they face.
This pandemic taught us how important health is, both mentally and physically. Coping strategies can ben- efit every person, but especially our youth across the nation.
During the Botvin LST lessons on coping strategies, the facilitator goes over what anxiety symptoms may feel like in the body (hand sweating, racing heartbeat, butterflies in the stomach, etc.) and some activities that may illicit those symptoms.
The students are then asked to do a self-analysis to really pin-point what it is that gives them stress in their own lives.
Once they figure that out, the coping strategies are discussed in detail and more importantly, practiced in the classroom. These include deep breathing, relaxation exercise, and mental rehearsal – and are taught to be used whenever the student is feeling stressed or anxious.
Sometimes this may be based on activity or experience (public speaking or taking an important test, as examples) or other times it is to help cope with daily chronic anxiety.
Heading back to school can be a stress factor for some kids, then throw in a global pandemic and it could be crippling.
My hope is that the skills they learn in Botvin can be implemented in their lives and get them through these hard times in a safe and healthy way.
I work with Karen Drewelow, assistant director of the Lifeskills Training Project at the Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence (CSPV), which is part of the University of Colorado at Boulder.
A grant from the CSPV funds opportunities for Cambria County school staff to become trained as Botvin LST facilitators and funds the student workbooks for the middle school levels.
Drewelow said Botvin LST ties in with SEL (Social Emotional Learning) curriculum.
“The Botvin LifeSkills Training program is a powerfully effective prevention curriculum that supports youth in countless ways,” she said.
“Lessons build their social-emotional competencies, helping them to better handle academic pressures, respectfully interact with peers and adults, build positive relationships, and make healthy choices in and outside of the classroom.
“I am thrilled to see school districts across the nation continue to adopt and sustain Botvin LifeSkills as their primary SEL and substance use prevention curriculum.”
My role as Botvin LST programs administrator at the Cambria County Drug Coalition is to provide support and assistance to local districts on their implementation of this program in the middle schools. I work closely with Drewelow and with Cambria Country Drug and Alcohol Program – which provides funding for the teacher’s manuals – and have worked to expand this program into the elementary grades.
Additional funding is provided by our partners at the United Way of the Laurel Highlands and the 1889 Foundation. It truly is remarkable the level of commitment this program receives from our community and from the school districts.
Last school year, I’m proud to say, 16 of our coun- ty school districts (public and private) taught this program in some capacity to their middle school-aged students.
I’m very happy to partner with these schools again and my hope is to provide as much support and assistance for this program as I can.
Thank you to our school districts for keeping Botvin Lifeskills Training a priority for your students.
Good luck to all students, staff and administration on the start of another school year.
Aly Bender-Murgas works as Botvin Lifeskills Training Programs Administrator at the Cambria County Drug Coalition. She also is on the Prevention Education Committee at CCDC.
