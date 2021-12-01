HARRISBURG, Pa. – Eric Scicchitano, a former CNHI Reporter of the Year, will become the new CNHI Pennsylvania state reporter beginning Jan. 4.
Scicchitano will replace John Finnerty, who took a position outside the company in September.
A Shamokin native and Penn State graduate, Scicchitano has worked in news media since 2003.
He’s served as a reporter and night editor at The News-Item in Shamokin, was a writer for weeklies in Scranton and Wilkes- Barre and was a nighttime copy editor at the Pottsville Republican-Herald. In 2015, he joined The Daily Item as a reporter.
He has won multiple state awards for local coverage about addiction and recovery, foster care, diversity issues and more.
He was named CNHI’s Reporter of the Year for 2016 and was part of our 2020 Public Service Award-winning report, “Black Lives Here.”
