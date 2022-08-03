JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One of the region's counties – Clearfield – is now among 13 in Pennsylvania with "high" levels of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC tracks COVID-19 transmission rates in three categories – low, medium and high – based on data about virus cases, hospital admissions and inpatient stays per 100,000 people.
Clearfield County was the only county in the region listed as having high levels of COVID-19 transmission.
Cambria County is classified at the medium level – like much of the rest of the state – while Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana and Westmoreland counties all remain at low transmission levels, according to the CDC.
In areas with high transmission levels, people are encouraged to wear masks indoors and on public transportation to avoid catching or sharing the coronavirus.
Federal health officials have stepped up efforts to encourage indoor masking in public spaces in recent days to blunt a spike in cases caused by the latest omicron subvariant, BA.5
New cases
Cambria County added 284 new cases over the past seven days. That's down slightly – by 13 cases – from the number of cases the county saw during the previous seven-day span.
Somerset County added 129 new cases in the past week – up from 125 a week earlier – while Bedford County added 82 more cases.
Indiana County added 117 cases and Clearfield County added 258 cases. Centre County added 270 cases while Westmoreland County added 746.
Just four area counties added new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the past week.
Cambria and Indiana counties had one apiece, Clearfield County had two and Westmoreland County had three.
