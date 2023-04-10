JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The exhilarating sounds of the pipe organ will highlight a performance at an area venue.
The Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series will present organist Emily Roy at 7:30 p.m. April 29 at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
“I’ve been performing at The Grand Halle for its Service of Lessons and Carols for the past four years, and after this past year, they approached me asking if I’d be interested in playing, and right away, I was very grateful for the opportunity,” the Johnstown resident said.
Roy will perform on The Grand Halle’s Adam Stein pipe organ, which is historically significant, listed in the Organ Historical Society’s Pipe Organ Database, and one of only a handful of Adam Stein organs still in operating condition.
Built more than 120 years ago by a German immigrant in Baltimore, Maryland, the organ is infused with the concepts of German organ construction. Its sound is rich and colorful and highly resonant within the lively acoustical environment of The Grand Halle.
“I have always been attracted to the power, majesty and beauty of the pipe organ,” Roy said. “The Adam Stein is truly a treasure in our town. I’m thrilled to provide an opportunity for people to hear it.”
Dedicating the program to the teachers who have guided her, Roy will celebrate mentorship with musical selections that draw connections between musicians who were inspired by their teachers.
The program will open with Dietrich Buxtehude’s “Prelude, Fugue and Chaconne.” Buxtehude provided inspiration to the young Johann Sebastian Bach, whose “Prelude and Fugue in e minor” reflects the music of his teacher.
The closing work on the program will be Felix’ Mendelssohn’s “Organ Sonata No. 2.” Mendelssohn was responsible for the revival of the music of Bach, which had lain dormant for nearly one hundred years.
The program also will include 20th-century works by Jean Langlais and Ralph Vaughan Williams.
“The program has a variety of styles and time periods of organ music,” Roy said. “There’s a selection of baroque music, and I play some romantic music. I wanted to highlight many of the things you can do on the historic Adam Stein pipe organ.”
She said her hope is her performance will spark more of an interest in the pipe organ.
“I don’t think people realize what an incredible instrument it is,” Roy said.
“The first time people watch someone play the organ they are fascinated by being able to play a keyboard with your feet or the variety of sounds that you’re able to use within any one piece.”
Roy holds a professional music director certification through the Sacred Music Institute of America, and is a member of the Johnstown Symphony Chorus and the Schola Cantorum Sancti Andreas.
She serves as organist and music director at Resurrection Roman Catholic Church and St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church.
“The performance will be an uplifting experience with music from the best organ composers, so I’m sure any music lover will enjoy hearing some of these classic pieces,” Roy said.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for students, or $20 per series special ticket for those who purchase four or more tickets to the series.
They can be purchased in advance by calling 814-254-4033 or online at www.GrandHalle.com/concerts.
Tickets will also be available at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.