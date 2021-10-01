JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This event will have you stepping back into Civil War history.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Col. Jacob M. Campbell Camp No. 14 and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Mary R. Campbell Camp No. 16 Auxiliary will sponsor its Civil War Series from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the community room at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
"We started this series in 2019, and we decided to do this because we have a strong presence of ancestry with people who had relatives in the Civil War and we're trying to keep that history alive and pass it on to the younger generations," said Judy Bako, series coordinator and member of auxiliary. "We do the series on a quarterly basis and we rotate the speakers and topics and we get a nice attendance."
The featured speaker will be Matt Borders, who is an Antietam Battlefield author and Antietam National Battlefield guide.
He will present "Faces of Union Soldiers at Antietam."
The Battle of Antietam, fought near Sharpsburg, Maryland, was the bloodiest day in American history, with more than 23,000 dead, wounded and missing.
"He'll give about an hour presentation on the Union side of the battle," Bako said.
A question-and-answer session will follow Border's talk.
Copies of his books on Antietam will be available for purchase.
"He'll also have some fliers on the battlefield so if people have an interest in going they can read up on it," Bako said. "It's a beautiful area and battlefield, and it's rich in history."
She said the goal of the series to keep Civil War history on the forefront of people's minds.
"History is so important and you really can't change it, so our goal is to educate and keep that history alive and answer questions," Bako said.
The next presentation in the series is tentatively scheduled for February with the date and speaker to be announced at a later time.
There is no fee to attend.
