Johnstown Area Heritage Association is bringing back its 1889 Flood Walking Tours throughout spring and summer.
Two versions of the tour will be offered – one covering the downtown area and the other covering lower town, which is the area from Walnut Street to the Stone Bridge.
Nick Wuckovich, JAHA volunteer and retired assistant chief of the Johnstown Fire Department, will conduct the tours, discuss flood-surviving buildings and historical areas, share photographs and tell stories.
Over the past few years, Wuckovich has taken a deeper look into the first-person accounts of the flood. One of the most important aspects of his work has been compiling photographs of victims and survivors and pairing them with views of corresponding homes or businesses.
Coupled with a guided view of the actual 1889-surviving buildings in downtown Johnstown, these photographs provide museum patrons with an in-depth understanding of the flood as experienced by ordinary people.
The lower town tours focus on the area from Walnut Street to the Stone Bridge, and will give information about prominent buildings in that area of town, as well as citizens who were there when the disaster struck.
Tour dates include 10:30 a.m. Saturday, uptown; 11 a.m. May 7, lower town; 10:30 a.m. May 8, uptown; 11 a.m. May 13, lower town;10:30 a.m. May 15, uptown; 12:30 p.m. May 16, uptown; 11 a.m. May 21, lower town; 11 a.m. June 3, uptown; 10:30 a.m. June 5, lower town; and 1 p.m. June 6, uptown.
Both tours will meet at the Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.
The downtown tour is approximately two miles of mostly flat walking, and takes about two hours. The lower town tour is a little more than a mile of walking, and will take an hour and a half.
Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring drinking water and cameras.
Cost is $6 or $4 for JAHA members or with museum admission.
Tour capacity is limited to ensure COVID-19 safety, and social distancing and masks will be required.
Reservations are encouraged by calling 814-539-1889.
For more information, visit www.jaha.org or www.facebook.com/theJAHA.
