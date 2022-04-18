JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Work could begin late this spring spring to repair deteriorated sections of flood control channels that run along two city streams.
Bid openings are set for Wednesday on what will likely be $600,000 or more in repairs to part of Sam's Run and Cherry Run, City of Johnstown Public Works Director Jared Campagna said.
City officials are planning to use two different sources of grant money to cover those costs.
Assuming bids fall into place and weather allows the work to move forward, efforts to replace 100 feet of Cherry Run wall will begin as soon as Bishop McCort Catholic High School recesses for the year in early June, he said.
The move is necessary because access in the Edmonds Place corridor is limited. The area where an approximately 40-foot section of concrete wall toppled is situated between the private school and a high-rise apartment building near Edmonds Place.
"(Crews) will be working through a right-of-way agreement to access the damaged area through the school's parking lot," Campagna said.
State and city officials maintain they have not uncovered who owns or is responsible for the wall. But Johnstown officials received approval last year to proceed with having its engineer design repairs for the project – and move toward making repairs.
In September, City of Johnstown officials hired The EADS Group to guide the project through the design, permit and bidding phases.
The goal is for the winning bidder to handle the Cherry Run section first by removing the toppled section, Campagna said.
Approximately 100 feet of concrete side wall will be replaced, while repairs must also be made to the floor, which received minor damage from the collapse.
"We're also gong to need to cut back into that floor channel to reinforce the (new) wall," Campagna said.
The exact start date will depend on weather because conditions must be dry enough for workers to conduct the work in the channel.
A few Johnstown residents, including former councilwoman Charlene Stanton, have been urging the city to remove the fallen portion of the wall since last summer.
Campagna said his crew explored the idea but quickly realized that removing the concrete wall "was too big of a job" for them to handle.
"We didn't have the equipment to safely remove it," Campagna said.
Estimates to have a contractor remove the sidewall ran from $35,000 to $40,000.
That, too, would have involved a permit process – and the decision was made to instead package it into the Cherry and Sam's Run repair projects to reduce costs, he said.
The Cherry Run portion of the work is projected to cost approximately $200,000, including the wall removal, he said.
The city is able to dedicate American Rescue Plan Act money to cover that cost.
State environmental funding was secured last year to repair Sam's Run. That project may cost $400,000, Campagna said.
The plan is to repair Sam's Run once the Cherry Run project is complete, he said.
DEP Spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said one state permit review remains ongoing before work can begin – a general permit application to repair, rehab or replace "water obstructions and encroachments." That review is expected to be completed "in the very near future," she wrote last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.