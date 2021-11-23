JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown City Council members plan to soon tour the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in order to get a better understanding of the facility’s overall condition before determining its plans for the future.
Earlier this month, Pasquerilla Enterprises L.P. announced it will terminate the contract for its subsidiary, Crown Conventions Center Company, to manage the city-owned building, effective Feb. 28, 2022. So, as of now, the conference center’s future remains uncertain.
Improvements are needed.
City Council tentatively expects to budget about $400,000 for repairs, including approximately $250,000 for HVAC. But an even larger expense could be looming, according to interim City Manager Daniel Penatzer.
“When I toured it last week, it was obvious there’s a floor issue. … I don’t know how many slabs there are in that floor – maybe four or five,” Penatzer said. “The one closest to the Point (Stadium) is sinking noticeably. You can look across it and you can see the carpeting going up.”
Penatzer called the floor “probably an expensive problem” that could “dwarf” the rest of the renovation project.
City Councilman Charles Arnone, who is involved in the hospitality business, as owner of TnC's Lounge, proposed council tour the building “so we know exactly what we’re talking about.” “I know what you need to do with this stuff,” Arnone said. “I want to see what kind of shape it’s in and see where we are, so that when somebody comes in we’re not blindsided, saying you don’t know what’s in there.”
Arnone described the center, located at 301 Napoleon St., as “a big asset to us if it’s managed correctly and put in the right hands.”
“That is an asset either way, whether we run it or anybody else does,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “I’ve been to enough events there, and I’m sure all of you have (referring to fellow council members), and people are saying at 10 o’clock ‘Where can I go now?’ We don’t want them going up to the other part of the hills, etc. That’s why we’re working on the downtown. I think either way it’s an asset.”
But the center has been a financial liability to the city since it opened in May 2003. “For 20 years, we haven’t seen it make any money,” City Councilman Michael Capriotti said.
Council will likely solicit requests for proposal in an attempt to find a new manager for the building.
When the possibility of selling the conference center arose, Penatzer said, “That’s an option. It might be the best option.”
