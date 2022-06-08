JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Interviews with prospective management companies were conducted this week as part of the process to find a new operator for the City of Johnstown-owned Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
Administration staff members intend to present a finalist for City Council to consider at its next meeting in July.
The downtown facility has been sitting mostly idle since Feb. 28 when Pasquerilla Enterprises, through its subsidiary Crown Conventions Center Co., stopped managing the venue.
But last week, hundreds of people attended the John P. Murtha Breakfast at the center during the annual Showcase for Commerce defense exposition, sponsored by Johnstown Area Regional Industries and Cambria Regional Chamber.
“Things were a little bit different this year with the city’s ownership of the conference center and lack of a management contract there,” City Manager Ethan Imhoff said. “JARI and the chamber worked tirelessly to make sure that the event happened.”
Pride flag at City Hall?
A group of LGBTQ+ activists in attendance at City Council’s meeting on Wednesday asked Mayor Frank Janakovic to issue a proclamation and for Johnstown to fly a Progress Pride flag at City Hall in recognition of Pride Month.
“It is a shame that we cannot recognize all our citizens in our community,” John DeBartola, president of the Keystone Alliance/Gaylife Newsletter, said.
“To create division amongst us is against the will of God to love thy neighbor as thyself. To not acknowledge all Americans is treason against our Constitution, and those of us who are patriots that pay taxes will not tolerate this action.”
Janakovic said whether the flag could fly at City Hall is “a question based on the charter” during an interview after the meeting.
The mayor said a proclamation “could happen.”
“My question is, who do I present it to?” Janakovic said.
“Every proclamation that I’ve done primarily has had an organization specifically ask for the proclamation, submitted for approval. To this point, I don’t think I’ve had that.”
DeBartola said his group would be the organization to recognize with the proclamation.
ARPA funds requested
Assistant City Manager Alex Ashcom reported that approximately 1,000 combined applications have been requested for the city’s four American Rescue Plan-funded programs that opened up last month.
There is $2 million available per program.
Ashcom said 16 applications have been completed for home weatherization funding.
About a half-dozen requests apiece have been received for three programs designed to assist with home ownership, nonprofit causes and the needs of small businesses and nonprofits to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
