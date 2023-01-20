JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The City of Johnstown budgeted $84,000 from its 2023 general fund for day-to-day expenses at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, while also allocating $400,000 in American Rescue Plan money for capital improvements.
Officials understand such a level of commitment is not sustainable for the city that has been in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities for three decades.
“Long term, and by that I mean no more than five years out, the city cannot carry financially the burden of this facility alone,” City Manager Ethan Imhoff said. “We’re doing it in the interim to help out, because this facility is tremendously important to the central business district, Johnstown and the region. We’ve seen a lot of interest and momentum with the facility in 2022, and our staff is working very hard to continue that success into the future.”
Johnstown currently finds itself in an uncommon position of being a municipality that is solely responsible for the upkeep of a conference center.
Previously, Pasquerilla Enterprises, through its subsidiary Crown Conventions Center Co., operated the city-owned facility and took care of routine maintenance costs from May 2003 until terminating its agreement, effective Feb. 28, 2022.
“Typically, in other cities in Pennsylvania, you don’t have a city maintaining a conference center on its own,” Imhoff said. “So, for 20 years, the arrangement worked. Now that that arrangement is over, it’s a very unique circumstance where a city, and one in a financial recovery phase, is fully financially supporting a conference center.”
Pasquerilla Enterprises’ departure left the city needing to cover the daily operating costs, which, in 2023, are expected to be $44,000 for electricity, $27,000 for natural gas, $6,000 for water and sewage, $4,000 for a fire alarm system and $3,000 for phones.
“We’re not making money, and I agree it’s coming out of our budget,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said during this month’s regular City Council meeting. “But it’s also a building that’s still at least in use, not just sitting there.”
Not a ‘profit center’
Options are being explored to help offset the maintenance costs, including naming rights and trying to get financial contributions from businesses and groups that benefit from the crowds that come to downtown for events at the center.
The current management company, Top Dog Productions, wants to one day be established and successful enough to contribute to the upkeep.
Selling the center could also be an option, according to officials.
But, for now, the city is covering all the bills, including City Council voting this month to use $83,370.33 in ARPA funds for new carpeting.
“I just want to be able to make sure that we’re not having to dip into the taxpayer money to operate that thing when it’s really a benefit to many organizations and entities that are affiliated with the city in one way or another,” said Deputy Mayor Michael Capriotti, who was the only present council member at the recent meeting to vote against paying for the carpet installation.
Johnstown has never made a profit from owning the center.
Imhoff said the city needs to find a way to at least break even.
“With the exception of large cities like Chicago and New York, conference centers are not designed to make money, rather their main purpose is to attract visitors who support other businesses,” Imhoff said. “And that’s my understanding with the FJPCC. It was built as an anchor to encourage further economic development.
“I think in that regard the facility has been, and continues to be, very successful. But it was never intended to be a profit center for the city.”
‘Keep this building running’
Top Dog started operating the center on an interim basis in August, with Flair of Country Catering and Event Planning providing food and beverage services.
City Council recently extended the management contract through Feb. 28, 2024.
“I don’t want the customers in Johnstown to be upset (thinking) that the conference center is going to change with closure or anything,” said Dustin Greene, who co-owns Top Dog with Dustin Coval. “That’s my biggest concern. I want everyone to know that we will be here working with the city to keep this building running and open as long as we can, as long as we’re welcome.”
Neither Top Dog nor the city pays the other a fee.
“I’ve got to be honest with you, knowing now what I know about the deal (Pasquerilla Enterprises) had, at least (Pasquerilla Enterprises) was paying the utilities,” Capriotti said. “This deal now is terrible.
“For me, it isn’t anything about who’s in there. I just don’t feel like it makes any sense to put money into that thing until we know that we’ve got somebody who’s going to come in there, and run it, and at least cover our costs to operate it. I understand that these things aren’t designed to be a moneymaker for us, but we shouldn’t be losing money on it either.”
Capriotti emphasized that his opinion had nothing to do with Top Dog specifically and added that he was “ecstatic” a local company was running the center.
“In defense of these new people, they are extremely young people, very aggressive,” City Councilman Charles Arnone said. “They are working in a different direction than the previous management team. and they have said forthright that once they get to a point where they could, they would.
“But you have to understand, it was closed. It was not taken care of properly, and the fact is it’s worn out.”
Top Dog started managing the center after it had been shut down for approximately six months, except for a few events. That has led to a situation in which the company is still learning about the sales and expenses associated with operating the venue.
“We were starting from scratch, so it’s going to take longer for the transition to happen,” Greene said. “If we knew going into it what the numbers looked like (beforehand), we would have had a better timeline for the city and the city would have had a better opportunity.”
Greene said Top Dog eventually wants to contribute to the cost of operating the center.
“Absolutely, that’s in the future plan,” Greene said. “We feel the city should recoup expenses from that building. The lessee shouldn’t just run off with all the proceeds from the facility.”
