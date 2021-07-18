This gathering will bring men together for a day of prayer and reflection.
The Year of St. Joseph Catholic Men’s Conference will be held Sept. 11 at Holy Name Roman Catholic Church, 500 N. Julian St., Ebensburg.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The program will start at 9 a.m. and run though 2 p.m.
“With our Holy Father Pope Francis declaring this to be the year of St. Joseph, I thought it would be a good opportunity to have a men’s conference in the parish and have it open to all faiths and not just Catholic men,” said the Rev. Brian Warchola, church pastor. “It’s also an opportunity for us to look at somebody like St. Joseph, who was the foster father of Jesus and the one chosen to be the husband of our Lady, as a strong example to men to be good husbands, fathers and sons.”
Conference guest speaker will be Bas Rutten, a retired mixed martial artist and UFC heavyweight champion, who will give presentations in the morning and afternoon sessions.
“I came upon his story of coming back to the Catholic faith. He was baptized Catholic but didn’t practice his faith for several years, and I thought he’d be great,” Warchola said.
He said Rutten plans to share his reversion story of returning to the faith and personal challenges.
“It will be based on being a good example to men on following St. Joseph,” Warchola said.
The day will include Eucharistic adoration, an opportunity for the sacrament of Reconciliation and discussion.
“We’re also going to do something to commemorate those who died on Sept. 11 and we hope to have some military present,” Warchola said.
For men attending, the hope is it’ll revitalize their faith.
“For individuals who have been away from the church, they can use this as way to get back into the faith, or if someone has no faith, they’ll maybe be inspired by Bas and it’ll help them grow in their faith,” Warchola said.
Cost is $20 per person and includes lunch.
Registration is required by Sept. 3 by calling the church at 814-472-7244.
