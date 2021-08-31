St. Matthew’s Anglican Church will hold a basket bash from 4 to 7 p.m.  Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 in the church hall at St. Therese of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 536 Decker Ave., Johnstown.

More than 125 baskets will be awarded. Winning numbers will be drawn at 1 p.m. Sept. 18.

There also will be door prizes and a bake sale.

Tickets are $5 per sheet with additional tickets available for special baskets and prizes.

Pictures of the baskets are available on the church’s Facebook page.

Information: 814-244-3863 or 814-322-6631.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you