St. Matthew’s Anglican Church will hold a basket bash from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 in the church hall at St. Therese of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 536 Decker Ave., Johnstown.
More than 125 baskets will be awarded. Winning numbers will be drawn at 1 p.m. Sept. 18.
There also will be door prizes and a bake sale.
Tickets are $5 per sheet with additional tickets available for special baskets and prizes.
Pictures of the baskets are available on the church’s Facebook page.
Information: 814-244-3863 or 814-322-6631.
