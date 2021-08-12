JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An area church will recognize its anniversary with a special program.
Mount Sinai Institutional Baptist Church will celebrate its 103rd anniversary at a service at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 351 Second St., Conemaugh.
Pam Nash, church secretary, said that, as part of the service they will honor members who have contributed to the growth of the church by inducting them into the Faith Hall of Fame. Each will receive a plaque that will explain why they were chosen for induction.
“This is something that we’ve had for a while at Mount Sinai,” she said. “These are people who have done good for the development of the church.”
The church also will honor five women over the age of 90 with the distinction of “Mothers of the Church.”
“They are all original members of Mount Sinai,” Nash said.
In addition, scholarships will be established in the names of Charlene Mickens Dukes, who recently retired as president of Prince George’s Community College, and Claudia B. Jones, a retired instructor at Pitt-Johnstown and teacher in the Greater Johnstown School District.
“They rose to be distinguished educators and are well-known in the community,” Nash said.
She said this is the first time Mount Sinai is establishing a scholarship fund.
“We’re going to develop it and have juniors and seniors in high school apply, and there will be guidelines to go by in order to receive some money for college,” Nash said.
A fellowship dinner will follow in the church hall.
The public is invited to attend the service.
