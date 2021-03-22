First Church of Christ, Scientist, will present “Making Meaningful Change: How God’s Love Can Change Your Life and the World” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
Mark McCurties, a practitioner of Christian Science healing, will speak on how God’s loving and saving power is the greatest agent for change and how, through a right understanding of God, his power can be seen and felt right here and now, bringing health and peace to the world.
The event is free and open to the public.
To register, visit abouthealing.org/lectures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.