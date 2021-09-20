The Christian Home of Johnstown’s 10th annual Christmas for Children basket party fundraiser will be held Nov. 20 at the Masonic Temple, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown.
Doors open at noon with the first drawing at 1:45 p.m.
There also will be door prizes, a 50/50 and pull tabs. Santa will make a visit from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit youth programming at the Christian Home.
Admission is $25 and includes 25 chances and lunch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.