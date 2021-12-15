JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, leaders at Christ Centered Community Church have decided to split the church’s annual Christmas festivities into two events.
“It’s been challenging with COVID, so we have to be ever so mindful about the pandemic without leaving the need behind,” the Rev. Antoinette Allen said. “There’s still a need for basic needs of life.”
Meeting those necessities is why the church members have hosted the event for 12 years.
The Rev. Sylvia King said these charitable undertakings are their mission work.
Typically, a community dinner and holiday giveaway are done together at the 531 Somerset St. location.
This year, donated clothes, coats, toys, shoes and other goods will be handed out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Then, from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 25, those at the church will serve a to-go dinner.
“We are doing our job as ambassadors for Christ,” King said. “It’s not based on how we feel. It’s doing what is right, following the dictates of God. You reap what you sow.”
The idea to split the event came from Allen.
She said she was considering the community event and made the suggestion to King, who embraced it.
“This has proved to be an excellent move,” King said about the split. “People can now come the week before and be able to have things before Christmas Day. A grandmother can find Christmas gifts for her grandchildren. Parents can have new clothing for their children on Christmas Day ... toys, clothing, coats, blankets, etc.”
It also relieves some stress from the women.
King added that both days are free and nothing is required to participate.
Until then, the church is in need of turkeys, hams, carrots, onions, celery and a variety of other items, including individually wrapped utensils, toiletries, fleece blankets, coats, hats, gloves and aluminum pans.
For a complete list or to donate, contact King at Sking206@atlanticbb.net or 814-244-2737 or Allen at Tallen802@atlanticbb.net or 814-244-0040.
