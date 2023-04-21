Chip Minemyer

Standing before a gathering of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar joked that he typically uses those annual meetings as an opportunity to announce the pending arrival of another child in his family.
Metzgar, a Republican from Berlin, was joined Thursday by state Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Fayette.
Responding to a question from an audience pointing to difficulties in filling jobs, both legislators agreed that a decline in the birth rate was a direct contributor to a shrinking workforce.
The truth is that the problem is significantly more complicated than that – although it’s convenient when economic arguments line up philosophically with positions on topics such as birth control and abortion.
These lawmakers are apparently doing their parts to replenish the workforce.
According to his bio on the website stefanoforsenate.com, the senator is “the proud father” of four children and three stepsons, and has three grandchildren.
Metzgar, his online profile shows, “was born and raised on a farm in Allegheny Township, Somerset County, and spent his formative years raising cattle and participating in the full realm of farm duties.”
In addition to understanding the science of agriculture and raising livestock, Metzgar and wife Molly are the parents of three children.
But these legislators are not the norm, and a drop in birth rates is not a new phenomenon, according to United Nations population data shared by Macrotrends.
Birth rates in the United States have leveled off in the past few years after declining every year from 1989 to 2018, dropping 3.6% over that period.
The U.S. birth rate has held at about 12 per 1,000 since 2019.
By comparison, the birth rate also declined throughout the 1960s and into the mid-1970s after the baby-boomers earned that label in the years after World War II.
A May 2018 report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked 3.853 million births the previous year – the lowest level since 1987.
That prompted demographer Dowell Myers, director of the Population Dynamics Research Group at the University of Southern California, to predict:
“Workers will be scarce. … Recruitment will be more competitive in terms of pay and benefits. Thus, there will be a greater need to cement worker loyalty with a superior working environment.”
The concern goes beyond work-force impact, Myers noted. Fewer people of working age means fewer people paying into programs such as Social Security, even as more people retire and tap into those programs.
Southern Cal researchers said that “the economic burden on a child born in 2015 will be nearly twice that of a child born in 1985,” according to a 2013 study.
Young people have reacted.
Some reports say elevated rates of depression and anxiety led to a dip in birth rates during the pandemic, but money.com reported in 2022 that millennials were shifting away from large families (and home or car ownership) long before COVID-19 hit – spurred by rising costs for having babies in the first place, and for child care and other subsequent needs.
“Is it possible that having kids is becoming a privilege that’s financially out of reach for many?” the money.com report asked.
The agency Demographic Intelligence, based in Charlottesville, Va., said new strategies must be implemented to lure older workers to take available positions. One such step would be the use of immigrant workers – which has proven both effective and controversial in the Johnstown market.
“Leaders should be watching trends in educational attainment and immigration,” researcher Ethan Sharygin of Demographic Intelligence said.
Declining birth rates in Europe have spawned what Pope Francis in January called a “demographic winter” – with nations needing an influx of immigrants to fill important jobs.
Sharygin also pointed to a trend we’re seeing locally – that younger workers value their time and leisure activities over benefits and even higher salaries – thus, the telecommuting trend that emerged during the pandemic remains both preferable for some employees and cheaper for companies.
Some American economists (and politicians) point to China’s struggles to balance workforce needs with a declining birth rate.
This year, China will give way to India as the world’s most populated nation. The publication Business Insider reports that China’s population – while still a massive 1.4 billion – dropped by 850,000 people in 2022.
That will mean fewer future workers to sustain the world’s leader in the production of solar panels, farm machinery, robots and other goods, Business Insider said.
On the flip side, a report this year in the Harvard Business Journal says that the number of hours worked is a better indicator of a viable workforce than the number of workers available.
This situation was exacerbated by COVID-19, experts say.
A lot of people who could be working – people who were born at some point or another – are choosing not to return to work, or are electing to work fewer hours.
“Total hours worked in the U.S. fell from 2019 to 2022 – by the equivalent of 33 fewer hours a year per person” – with more than half of that change attributable to workers reducing their hours, either voluntarily or otherwise, Harvard said.
So is reproduction the solution to our workforce deficiencies?
Today’s newborn won’t step into a welding, nursing or law-enforcement career for at least 18 years.
In the meantime, we might be better served by finding solutions in the areas of recruiting, training, lifestyles, pay scales and scheduling, and work environment.
We can leave animal husbandry to Metzgar and others down on the farm.
Chip Minemyer is the publisher of The Tribune-Democrat and The Times-News of Cumberland, Md. He can be reached at 814-532-5111. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
