This is Part II of a two-part interview. In Part I, father and son shared their special bond through music.
James Blachly recalled times as a child in the car with his father and other family members when a song would play on the radio – and a history lesson was required before they could exit the vehicle.
Alexander Blachly “wouldn’t be satisfied until we had guessed the composer, the piece, the ensemble and the conductor,” James recalled.
“You get used to a certain level of listening.”
And a certain level of composing, directing and recording.
James, music director and maestro with Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, pointed to his father’s life- time of preserving and presenting great music as an inspiration for his own career.
That includes a recording of the 1931 piece “The Prison” that earned James and the New York-based Experiential Orchestra a Grammy Award in 2021.
Alex, leader of New York’s elite chorus ensemble Pomerium for five decades, is a professor of music and director of choral activities at Notre Dame.
The father estimated he has processed about 400 editions of Renaissance-era classical music. James said his father would essentially translate “a manuscript in the old notation, which is a very different musical language, and make it readable” for modern vocalists.
Alex described the laborious labor of love.
He started out making the new editions “by hand” – then would make photocopies for his troupe members. He moved up to mimeographs, then Xerox copies, before computers and printers made it easier to produce sheet music for singers to use in recording or performing.
“For me, working in Renaissance music is constantly discovering new pieces of music,” Alex Blachly said.
“Many of them have been published, but not all of them have been performed. …
“And occasionally you come across a piece that hasn’t even been published yet. That’s a real discovery.
“But just discovering a piece in sound that’s only been lying on the library shelves in an old edition is equally exciting.”
Alex said he was drawn as a graduate student to Renaissance greats such as Josquin des Prez, a Franco-Flemish composer.
He has recorded 16 albums with Pomerium. The latest – “Musical Games of the Renaissance,” released in 2019 – features songs with “some kind of trick … idea or puzzle.”
One of his favorite tracks on that album is “Missa Argentum et aurum (Mass of Silver and Gold)” – composed by Henricus Isaac (Heinrich Isaac or Ysaac), who died in 1517.
‘Musical counterparts’
Alex called his beloved pieces “the musical counterparts of Leonardo de Vinci, Michelangelo – these incredible Renaissance artists that people admire so much in the visual realm.
“They were on the same level,” Alex said. “It was the same culture, and they had the same aesthetic and ideals.
“Before we had good performances of this music, I think that it was harder to realize that the music was on the same level as the painting and the sculptures.
“But in the past 40 years or so, we’ve had so many good ensembles performing this music that it now really is available in ways that people can hear it. And that’s always the lightbulb going off – when you hear a great piece of music performed the right way.”
Great music is the sound-track of both of their lives.
Alex recalled that James was “taken” by Johannes Brahms, listening to the composer’s works “all the time” as a teenager and young man.
“I had to replace my CDs of the Brahms symphonies twice because I wore them out,” James said.
For Alex, the preference was Ludwig van Beethoven, “especially the late quartets and piano music, which I listened to all the time.
“When you listen to something so much, you know these pieces in the way a lot of people know pop music. … They can hear two notes of it and they just know what it is.”
James Blachly said the “evolution of western music … reached an apex in this music in terms of contrapuntal complexity” during the Renaissance period his father has embraced.
James said: “When you study this music, it’s a miracle of humanity, and you wonder, ‘What can I add to this?’ But part of being a musician is putting aside those fears and just putting your hat in the ring and seeing if you can have something to offer.”
He added: “Because my father was performing all of this music all the time, I didn’t realize that he liked other music until I got to college and we started talking, and I was like, ‘Oh, you like Brahms, too? You really like Beethoven?’ It felt kind of radical to me.”
‘Inspiration, wonder’
James Blachly praised his father’s “advocacy” for the music – a commitment to preservation and performance – and said that “love of this music is palpable and catches on and is contagious.”
James Blachly and vocalists Sarah Brailey and Dashon Burton won the Grammy in the Best Classical Solo Vocal Album category for the recording of Dame Ethel Smyth’s “The Prison.”
Smyth was an early- 1900s British composer and champion of woman’s suffrage whose once-forgotten music was reborn through the Experiential Orchestra recording.
“That kind of excitement about a piece that my dad was encountering and bringing out to perform in the world for the first times since 1500,” James said, “that palpable excitement about what it feels like to rediscover a piece of music, definitely has to do with what I’ve been encountering recently with pieces like the Ethel Smyth that we performed here in Johnstown and gave the U.S. premier with orchestra, and then that’s the recording that won the Grammy.
“That experience was the first time that I had had that kind of excitement of bring- ing a piece back to life that had been more or less neglected.”
“The Prison” followed the 2020 launch of another project, with James Blachly serving as associate editor and orchestral liaison for the African Diaspora Music Project – overseeing “the compilation of a database and website detailing more than 1,300 published works for orchestra by African diaspora composers,” his online biography says.
So the advocacy for great music continues.
“The other thing I learned from my dad about music is that it’s never-ending, and the sense of humility in the face of these great composers,” James said.
“There’s something very reassuring about dedicating yourself to an art form that has no limit. You can always go back to these masterpieces and draw inspiration and wonder from them.
“And I would say the same thing about my dad’s career. I can always go back and listen to those recordings, and it reassures me that the world has some meaning, and that everything’s going be OK.”
