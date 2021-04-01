This festival is taking youngsters on a grand reading adventure – digital style.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, The Learning Lamp’s 12th annual Children’s Book Festival of Johnstown is being held virtually through April 30 and is streaming sessions at www.thelearninglamp.org.
Links also can be accessed on the festival’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CBFJohnstown.
It features a lineup of award-winning guest authors and illustrators from previous book festivals in custom-recorded, video-based storytelling, age-appropriate writing and drawing workshops for children.
The festival is geared toward children in prekindergarten through sixth grade and aims to provide a quality literacy experience.
“Our biggest obstacle was the attendance, and the fact that we are only allowed so many people in the building at the same time. So we decided to go virtual, that way the festival could take place,” said Kerri Belardi, book festival organizer and director of communications for The Learning Lamp.
“We still wanted to be able to make that connection between these award-winning authors and illustrators to the children in our area.”
Authors and illustrators participating include Sherri Rinker, Nick Bruel, Kenn Nesbitt, Tom Watson, Joe Wos, Debbie Dadey and Stacy Innerst.
“These are some of the most requested and best presenters that we’ve had from festival’s past,” Belardi said. “A lot of these authors made a great impact on the children in our region, and a lot of them have new books out and we wanted to do an update on what they’re doing now.”
She said presenters were excited to be included in the virtual book festival.
“They were all right on board, and they said they had a fantastic time the last time they were a part of it,” Berlardi said.
“In the videos they say they wish they could be here in person because it’s one of their favorite festivals to attend.”
All sessions are available for watching at people’s convenience.
“You’re going to get a little bit of everything,” Belardi said.
“You’ll learn about how authors chose to do what they do for a living, what inspires them, where they get their ideas from and some authors will go into great detail on the characteristics of their characters they put in their book.”
As part of the festival, children are able to receive a free book to add to their reading collection.
The Learning Lamp has partnered with three public libraries to give away a limited supply of classic and newly published books from headlining authors.
Books can be picked up during business hours at the Cambria County Library, 236 Main St., downtown Johnstown; Somerset County Library, 6022 Glades Pike, Suite 120, Somerset; and Northern Cambria Library, 4200 Crawford Ave., Northern Cambria.
“We’ll have display tables set up with books, and you can take one book per child,” Belardi said.
“We’ll leave them out until they’re gone through the entire month of April. Not every family can go out and purchase large quantities of reading materials, so this is a good way for us to be able to provide an opportunity to build a home library at no cost.”
She said goal of the book festival is to get children excited about reading.
“It can be a chore sometimes, but we don’t want it to feel that way, not when you can connect personally with an author or illustrator,” Berlardi said.
There is no fee to watch the sessions.
For more information, call 814-262-0732.
