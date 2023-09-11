BERLIN, Pa. – A Berlin man awaiting trial for assaulting two boys was jailed on Friday, accused of raping a girl, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Nicholas Alan Martin, 32, of the 2200 block of Huckleberry Highway, with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors and indecent assault of person less than 13 years of age.
According to a complaint affidavit, Martin allegedly sexually assaulted the girl at least two times from Sept. 1, 2015, through Dec. 31, 2015. The alleged assaults occurred at Martin’s residence and at a residence in the 100 block of Vanyo Road in Stonycreek Township.
Criminal charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the child on Thursday at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center, 218 N. Kimberly Ave., Somerset.
Martin was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $10,000.
Martin is awaiting trial for the December 2019 assault of two 5-year-old boys.
According to state police, Martin admitted to assaulting the boys at a residence in Stonycreek Township.
The activity was uncovered after the homeowner caught Martin with the two boys on a “nanny cam.”
Charges filed include rape of a child, statutory sexual assault of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.