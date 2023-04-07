NANTY GLO, Pa. – Four people, including a 4-year-old child, were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Blacklick Township on April 1, authorities said.
Two adults and a child were riding in a 2020 Dodge Durango on Ben Franklin Highway east of the Ghost Town Trail when they stopped to allow the fire department to remove trees blocking the roadway, state police in Ebensburg said.
A Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Doralee R. Thompson, 36, of Strongstown, slammed into the rear of the Durango. The two adults, who were using seat belts, were taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for minor injuries, troopers said.
The child was in a car seat and sustained serious injuries. The child was taken by Blacklick Valley ambulance to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Thompson sustained a minor injury. A DUI charge against Thompson is pending the outcome of the investigation, troopers said.
