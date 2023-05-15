NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – A Northern Cambria man was arrested Saturday after a 3-year-old child in his care crawled out of an open window and walked several blocks without shoes, while he was passed out on the couch, authorities allege.
Northern Cambria Borough police charged Joshua Weiland, 34, of Cherry Ridge Terrace, with child endangerment and reckless endangerment.
According to a complaint affidavit, a woman was walking her dogs when she noticed a child in a neighbor’s yard who appeared to be alone and came running to her to see the dogs.
The child was dressed in a T-shirt, shorts, a urine- saturated diaper and no shoes.
The weather was about 55 degrees with sprinkling rain.
Borough police responded to a similar call eight days earlier when the child’s father was allegedly found passed out at a Cherry Ridge Terrace residence.
An officer took the child to the residence and found Weiland passed out on the couch. Police said the child’s mother was working and left the child in the care of Weiland.
Weiland was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and freed on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.