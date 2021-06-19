CHILD CARE IN CRISIS | 'There's truly a shortage': Barriers to child care hinder workers, employers, economy

Alicia Sprangle opened a child care center during the pandemic, even as many were closing.
In fact, she opened in the same building of a program that had recently closed.
Since February, she’s been serving 19 children, ages 6 weeks to 6 years old, whose families live within walking distance of her new Moxham location. During the seven-month gap between the closing of the former center closing and the opening of Sprangle’s, those child care slots did not exist.
The families she serves are mostly single-parent households and essential workers who tend to have minimum-wage jobs, she said. A few of the parents go to school.
“They are all doing something that is helping our community and our area,” she said.
Cambria County has lost more than 330 child care slots from closures of 10 facilities since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March. Six newly opened providers, including the Sprangle Family Learning Center’s new location at 125 Ohio Street, prevented a deeper problem, data from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services show.
The loss of slots since the pandemic started has only exacerbated a system that for years has been fraught with availability and affordability issues. Thousands of eligible children in Cambria County go unserved by subsidized day-care and preschool programs each year.
Over the past six years, no more than 18% of eligible children in Cambria County have been served by Child Care Works, a state and federally subsidized program to help low-income families with infants and children up to age 5 pay child care fees, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
More than 6,000 eligible children in Cambria County were unserved by that program in 2020.
Proximity, availability
United Way of the Laurel Highlands has been contributing to a statewide assessment of the issue over the past two years, President and CEO Karen Struble Myers said.
“We still have vast areas across our region that don’t have local child care providers,” she said. “So if you don’t have transportation, it’s an increased challenge to get your child into a program.”
There are 67 child care providers in Cambria County and 29 in Somerset County, but licensed centers have limitations and a finite number of slots determined by staff-to-child ratios set by the government.
In Somerset County, three child care providers have permanently closed since March, but three bigger programs have opened. The result is a net increase of 59 slots, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said. That may be a bit of an improvement availability-wise, but for families whose earnings are outside of eligibility for government subsidies, those slots may be still be unaffordable.
On average, infant care in Pennsylvania costs almost $12,000 per year and preschool for a 4-year-old costs almost $10,000, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
After six months of waiting for a slot to open up for her 2-year-old son, Amy Shaffer, of Richland, said she took the first call back without thinking about the price.
“I said I don’t care which calls first. I need daycare,” she said.
An electrical designer by trade, she had to work full time through the pandemic.
Full-time median earnings for women in Cambria or Somerset counties is estimated at just above $30,000, by the U.S. Census Bureau, with care for one child accounting for 30% or more of her earnings, based on the average cost of care in Pennsylvania.
According to the United Way, if the state capped family child care expenditures at 7% of income, it would boost Pennsylvania’s economic activity by billions of dollars.
‘Scratch the surface’
There are many families for whom affording child care means a sacrifice.
In Cambria County, there are more than 1,800 families with children whose earnings are just outside of qualifying for government assistance programs. In Somerset, that number is 1,300 families. The United Way categorizes them as ALICE, an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
For those families, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has been working to provide access to preschool scholarships, CFA Associate Director Angie Berzonski said.
The CFA and other funding organizations began meeting about child care in 2016, but a boom in overdose deaths related to the state’s opioid crisis knocked child care to the back burner. Berzonski said organizations poured their resources into the emerging concern, setting up the Cambria County Drug Coalition.
It wasn’t until a recent anonymous source approached with funding that a concerted effort resumed on addressing child-care needs.
In each of the past three years, $250,000 has been awarded for families who can’t afford tuition as well as professional development of teachers and facilities upgrades, Berzonski said. A third round of $250,000 is set to be allocated to those issues this summer.
“What we’ve learned is $250,000 per year is barely enough to scratch the surface of what the need is out there,” she said.
‘Peace of mind’
Employers are finding they have a vested interest in helping. The direct employer cost in Pennsylvania due to child care-related absenteeism is $1.42 billion annually, the U.S Chamber of Commerce Foundation estimates.
Flexible spending accounts for child care, subsidies or reimbursement for care, back up child care assistance, emergency leave are benefits the Chamber encourages employers to consider.
Of six surveyed companies from a list of the largest employers in Cambria County, two, Laurel Technologies and Conemaugh Health System, responded affirmatively to The Tribune-Democrat’s question of whether they provide some type of child care benefit to employees.
Sheetz Inc. has addressed the situation with an on-site child-care center in Claysburg, staffed by Bright Horizons, a provider that works with employers nationwide. Little Sproutz Learning Center is located at the Sheetz regional distribution center, which employs 2,500 people.
Bill Young, Sheetz director of compensation, benefits and risk, said the company opened the center because the concentration of employees can support the economics to keep it open.
“Employees can come to the center on their breaks to spend time with their child,” he said. “It offers peace of mind to employees.”
‘In the workforce’
At Riggs Industries, a manufacturing company in Somerset County, director of human resources Sean Kaufman said the company has provided spending accounts, allowing employees to save toward child-care expenses, but they’ve been underutilized. He said a survey of employees suggested that people didn’t know the accounts were offered and that there were barriers to child-care availability or that transportation was an issue, he said.
“When we are busy, which fortunately we are right now, we are running overtime,” he said. “So that overtime usually begins before you can drop a little one off at day care and a lot of times extends beyond when you can pick them up. So that costs a lot of grief.”
Riggs explored the idea of having a daycare center at its largest facility that employs 240 people. Requirements and liability of running a child care program ended that idea, but the future of the workforce in Cambria and Somerset looks to be heavily tied to child care availability and affordability, Kaufman said.
And employers will have to adapt.
“Internally at Riggs, we see more folks retire than new people coming in, so those younger folks whom we are trying to attract are at the point where they will want to be starting families,” he said. “So if child care becomes an issue, it decreases the number of people in the workforce.”
‘Home with the kids’
Somerset’s major industries, manufacturing, health care, hospitality and tourism, have been experiencing a workforce shortage since the pandemic sent children home from schools and day cares last year, said Somerset Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ron Aldom.
“I’ve been reaching out to see if the issue is as big as I’m hearing it is – and it is,” he said. “It’s not always mothers staying home, but someone is staying home with the kids. There’s truly a shortage of day care. We’ve got a good workforce that can come back, but they can’t.”
Child care has been Sprangle’s sole business for 17 years. In addition to opening her Moxham location in February, she maintains a center in Hornerstown that serves more than 40 children.
“When we are there we help provide a safe haven for their kids while they go out and make money,” she said. “It helps the money go around.”
But knowing the cost, she said she tries to keep her rates down. A mother of four children, she said she originally opened her first center to earn money and be a mom, she said.
“I had four boys of my own,” she said. “And when you have four children, it costs as much as you make in a job to put them in day care.”