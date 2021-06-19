Here are some important terms for parents to know about day care and early childhood education.

• Early Childhood Education: Typically refers to learning that takes place from birth to kindergarten age.

• Pre-K Counts: A Pennsylvania-based program that provides quality half-day and full-day pre-kindergarten to eligible 3- and 4-year olds.

• Head Start: A federally funded program that provides education, social and health services to families with children ages 3-5.

• Child Care Works: A state-subsidized program that allows low-income families access to reliable, quality services.

• Subsidy: Money from the government or a public body to assist an industry or business so that the price of a commodity or service may remain low or competitive.

• Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program: Provides state grants to supplement federal allocations to expand high-quality pre-kindergarten Head Start services for eligible children in Pennsylvania.

• Grant: Money provided by a government or other organization for a particular purpose.

Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you