Here are some important terms for parents to know about day care and early childhood education.
• Early Childhood Education: Typically refers to learning that takes place from birth to kindergarten age.
• Pre-K Counts: A Pennsylvania-based program that provides quality half-day and full-day pre-kindergarten to eligible 3- and 4-year olds.
• Head Start: A federally funded program that provides education, social and health services to families with children ages 3-5.
• Child Care Works: A state-subsidized program that allows low-income families access to reliable, quality services.
• Subsidy: Money from the government or a public body to assist an industry or business so that the price of a commodity or service may remain low or competitive.
• Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program: Provides state grants to supplement federal allocations to expand high-quality pre-kindergarten Head Start services for eligible children in Pennsylvania.
• Grant: Money provided by a government or other organization for a particular purpose.
