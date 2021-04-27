The Cambria/Somerset County CASA-Beginnings Program will host a virtual walk to highlight the importance of volunteer advocates for children in Cambria and Somerset counties on May 1 and 2.
The event is part of the National CASA/GAL Association for Children’s Walk. Run. Thrive. to raise awareness for the work of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) and GAL (Guardian ad Litem) programs nationwide that provide best interest advocacy for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
Participants can walk or run at their own pace and on their own time.
Registrants will receive a signature event T-shirt.
To register, visit at www.nationalcasagal.org/walk-run-thrive.
