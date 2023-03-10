JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three adults and four children escaped a house fire on Hatch Lane in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County, on Thursday, authorities said.
Cover Hill fire Chief William Scherer said the 5:13 p.m. call was a reported flue fire that was upgraded to a working house fire.
A family was using the fireplace when the flue caught fire and spread to the roof and attic, he said.
No injuries were reported. The family is staying with other nearby family members.
Cover Hill, Franklin, East Conemaugh and St. Michael boroughs and Richland Township firefighters responded.
