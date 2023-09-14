Criminal charges were dropped on Wednesday against a Johnstown- area woman in connection with a 2016 police pursuit in Upper Yoder Township, authorities said.
Upper Yoder Township police had charged Erica Ann McQuiston, 37, of the 300 block of Saipan Avenue, Bon Air, with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment and eight traffic summaries.
She pleaded guilty to one summary count of disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a $461.85 fine. The remaining charges were withdrawn, said Brett Smith, public defender.
“There were some Rule 600 issues,” Smith said.
Rule 600 requires that the commonwealth bring a defendant to trial within 365 days of when it files the criminal complaint.
“This happened in 2016,” Smith said.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were monitoring traffic near the intersection of Franklin Street and Fleming Avenue at 1:31 a.m. April 23, 2016, when they attempted to stop McQuiston, who was driving a Dodge Caravan and almost crashed into another vehicle.
The Caravan accelerated, veered left, jumped the cement median, turned left onto Franklin Street, drove in the wrong lane and almost hit oncoming vehicles, the affidavit said.
Police allege that McQuiston was driving 82 mph in the 45 mph zone while running stop signs.
Police later found the Caravan at a residence in the 100 block of Benscreek Lane.
McQuiston allegedly drove away, striking one of the officers.
Police issued an arrest warrant after McQuiston allegedly fled the area.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
