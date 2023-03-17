A criminal charge was dismissed on Thursday against a Johnstown woman in connection with the Sept. 26 death of an infant who was found at an Ash Street residence with methadone in his system, authorities said.
Peggy Anne Lightcap, 40, appeared for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, charged with endangering the welfare of her infant grandchild.
The charge was dismissed without prejudice, meaning police can refile the charge.
At a preliminary hearing, the commonwealth needs to prove a prima facie case.
"With the witnesses they had available they could not do that," said Maribeth Schaffer, Cambria County's chief public defender.
According to city police, Lightcap acknowledged that she was taking methadone – a synthetic opioid often prescribed to treat and replace heroin dependence – at the time of the child's death after family members found the child not breathing.
After blood tests showed traces of the drug in the child's system, police said, Lightcap speculated that "residual methadone" may have been on her finger while she was checking his sore gums. Police were informed that the child was teething at the time, police Detective Chris Swartz wrote in a criminal complaint.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer and Coroner Jeffrey Lees issued a press release explaining why Lightcap was not charged with homicide, even though Lees ruled the infant's death a homicide.
County coroners are tasked with determining causes and manners of death. A coroner will rule a death a homicide if another person's act caused the death, regardless of factors such as intent and justification.
In this case, according to the press release, Lightcap's grandchild's cause of death was listed as sudden unexpected death in infancy with contributing factors - not methadone toxicity.
However, the officials said, an adult can be charged with endangering the welfare of children if a child has any prescription medication in his system that the adult possessed and that was not prescribed to the child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.