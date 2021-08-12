JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Walk this way for a good cause.
The American Heart Association has expanded its Central PA Heart Walk into Cambria County, and the event will be held Oct. 23 in Roxbury Park, 430 Franklin St., Johnstown.
Festivities will begin 8:30 a.m., followed by the walk at 9:30.
The event will feature a 5K walk/run with a one survivor mile option.
Bill Caldwell, market president of Conemaugh Health System and CEO of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, was instrumental in bringing the walk to the area.
“Now more than ever it’s critical to support our local communities," he said. "There’s no better way to give back than to get moving for better heart health, all while supporting this valuable community initiative. It’s an honor to be an executive champion to expand this walk to Johnstown this year.”
Brooke Greybush, division director for the American Heart Association, said last year they made plans to include Blair and Cambria counties in the heart walk.
"After having a conversation with Bill Caldwell, who is our Heart Ball chairman, we discussed that the walk really gives everyone in the community an opportunity to take part in the mission of the American Heart Association," she said. "Companies, families and even pets can come. It's open to everyone and there's no cost to participate."
Along with the walk, the day will include a short program that will recognize health care workers along with heart and stroke survivors.
"We'll also talk about some of the things the American Heart Association is doing locally in the community," Greybush said. "It's going to be a fun day and the community can come together to focus on not only heart health but overall wellness and camaraderie."
Caldwell said the heart walk is a great way to raise awareness of heart disease while also involving the community.
"The ability to do it right here in Johnstown just adds something to it," he said. "With the size of the community we have here a heart walk can be a really successful fun event and it helps to raise funds for the American Heart Association."
Caldwell said with this being the first year in Cambria County he hopes to see a great participation.
"We're promoting it throughout the health system and we already have a number of teams established and it's something that heart survivors and their families can become involved in," he said. "This is something companies, employees and the community can rally around and I'd love to see it become an annual event."
This year a goal of $84,000 has been to set to support the work of the American Heart Association programming in Cambria, Blair and Centre counties.
"Our priority is to fund research related to the fight against heart disease and stroke," Greybush said. "We also fund education, educational opportunities and community outreach."
Preregistration is recommended.
For more information or to sign up as a company or community team, visit heart.org/centrewalk or contact Greybush at 717-730-1713 or brooke.greybush@heart.org.
