Army veteran John Thomas Lody received recognitions from the U.S. Congress and Pennsylvania House of Representatives for his Korean War military service during a Veteran Community Initiatives rural outreach event at Central City-Shade Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7457 on Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021. He was joined by U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th District, and state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset/Bedford, 69th District.