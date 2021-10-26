CENTRAL CITY, Pa. – Central City council made its first investment toward getting its police department rolling again Tuesday.
In a 3-2 decision, the board voted to spend more than 47,000 to buy and equip a 2021 all-wheel drive Dodge Charger with an eye toward restarting a part-time force in early 2022.
The borough hasn’t operated its own department since 2004.
Council has been discussing the idea of changing that since August – and debate continued Tuesday prior to the vote.
“We can keep debating which step to take first, but it’s the chicken-or-the-egg thing,” said Councilman Joel Holsopple, who voted for the patrol car purchase. “We’ve got to start somewhere.”
Holsopple was joined by fellow board members Dan Bulger and Jason McClemens in supporting the move, which approved the purchase of the Charger from Laurel Auto Group in Windber for $28,100.
The borough also discussed more than $19,000 in add-ons, including a cage, radios, vehicle cameras and car lettering during the meeting.
Councilman Lee Cook disagreed with the idea, saying the borough still doesn’t know if they’ll be able to find anyone to join the department.
While council settled on insurance costs, he also noted the borough still doesn’t have a clear picture on the total annual costs to run the department – aside from more than $33,000 in annual wages, money the township plans to offset with a 1-mill increase and $24,000 in funds set aside from previous police contract costs.
Citing “unclear” start-up numbers, Council President Bob Sanzo joined Cook in casting votes against the car purchase.
That discussion briefly led to a heated exchange between Mayor Dan Dabbs and Cook about the need for a department. But Sanzo quelled it by threatening to adjourn early if the disruption continued.
“If it costs $100,000 to start the department ... that’s well worth it,” said Dabbs, after Cook suggested a six-figure start-up could be realistic.
Borough officials plan to pull money from their general fund to cover the cost of the police cruiser, but they plan on closing on a low-interest loan to repay the amount over the next decade.
In August, council voted to draft an ordinance that would raise taxes by a mill to cover a portion of the annual police costs. But Solicitor Ben Carroll reminded the board at the time that they cannot enact a tax increase until 2022 – through the budget adoption process this upcoming December.
That mill of taxes would raise the average homeowner’s annual tax bill in Central City by $40 a year, the borough has said.
A handful or so of the borough’s residents who have attended recent meetings have said they’d support it.
