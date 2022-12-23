HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has remanded court proceedings for an Upper Yoder Township cell phone tower back to the Cambria Court of Common Pleas.
The Upper Yoder Township Zoning Hearing Board had granted Vogue Towers’ amended application for a variance to construct a 195-foot tower on property owned by the Westmont Hilltop School District.
The Citizens of Upper Woodmont Group have opposed the tower's proposed location and the proposed height. The matter has twice been appealed to the Commonwealth Court.
In an opinion dated Thursday, the Commonwealth Court sent the debate back to Cambria County court.
In September, the school district board hired an attorney to sue the members of the Upper Woodmont Group for blocking the proposed cellphone tower.
