JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will recognize four people for their service.
“Celebrating a Legacy” will recognize Mark Ed, Dan Helsel, Natalie Kurchak and Rosie Sida at an awards dinner Sept. 30 at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont.
The event will begin with a cash bar and silent auction at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:45 p.m.
The menu will feature a tossed salad, chicken paprikash with rice, green beans and chocolate lava cake.
“Celebrating a Legacy” was established in 2015 with the retirement of the arts center’s late executive director, Rose Mary Hagadus. It acknowledges individuals who have made an impact in the history of the Community Arts Center of Cambria County and the surrounding community.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said she has the honor and privilege of working with and growing relationships with each of the 2022 honorees.
“It has been amazing learning about the incredible talents they have and their willingness to openly share gifts with the community and the Community Arts Center of Cambria County,” she said.
“As an organization, we are blessed beyond words to have such dedicated artists involved with our mission.”
Godin said the organization has reached its 54th anniversary because of people like the four the center will honor.
“These four individuals have worked extensively with the Community Arts Center over the last 50-plus years to aid in our motto of ‘Keeping the Arts Alive,’ ” she said.
“We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their selflessness and we look forward to their futures with the organization.”
Ed, a Westmont resident, received a degree in fine arts and illustration from Philadelphia School of Art and is a prolific artist in the community.
Many of his works are housed in private collections throughout the country, as well as Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art’s permanent collection.
Ed is known for his original music compositions on piano and his work as the longtime music director at Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church in Johnstown and as a local hairstylist.
He has performed in several Log Art Theatre productions such as “Catch Me If You Can,” “An Evening With Mark Ed” and “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
Ed is an instructor at the arts center, often teaching classes and workshops within various artistic mediums, as well as workshops for different outreach initiatives through the Outbound Art division.
“Ed has been such a willing participant with arts center exhibitions, theater, outreach and art classes,” Godin said.
Helsel, a Davidsville resident, started painting in 1995 after retiring from business.
His paintings can be found throughout the country and have been purchased by Mount Aloysius College, the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and the Somerset County Artists Association. He has won several awards from local art associations.
Helsel studied at Sulkowski Academy of Fine Art, focusing on the textures of silver, brass, gold, glass and porcelain.
He paints on oil-primed linen canvas and prepares his own panels with gesso using a Renaissance formula. He also designed and patented a painter’s box.
Helsel is one of three artists to exhibit at the Greensburg Art Association and has had solo exhibitions at Mount Aloysius College, Bedford Art Association, Gerald Weaver Gallery, Blair County Arts Foundation, the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, the Jenner Art Gallery, the Garrett County Arts, Laurel Arts, Bottle Works, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, Briar Valley Winery and Saville Gallery.
He has taught still-life classes at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, Bedford County Arts Center, Garrett Arts and Bottle Works.
Helsel also demonstrated at Pennsylvanian Artists Professional Association, Somerset County Artists Association, Bottle Works, Garrett County Artists Association and Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
“Helsel has and continues to participate in many of the Allied Artist exhibitions and has taught lessons,” Godin said.
Kurchak, a resident of Johnstown, has been involved in the arts from an early age, and her love of music, art and theater has taken her through an artistic journey spanning more than 40 years.
She has performed with the Penn Wood Players in “The Odd Couple” and the Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, appearing most recently as Queen Margaret in “Richard III” and the First Murderer in “Macbeth.”
Kurchak is the lead female vocalist of Flood City Brass, Midnight Acoustic and Midnight Graffiti.
She serves as executive secretary for the Community Arts Center of Cambria County and Visit Johns-town; secretary of Brownstown Volunteer Fire Company; member of the Venue of Merging Arts’ advisory board; and a board of directors member for Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company and United Way of the Laurel Highlands.
“Kurchak has been a lifelong art supporter, and as a performing artist herself, she sees the value in volunteering time and her talents,” Godin said.
Sida is a resident of Richland Township and has been playing music since she was 12 years old.
For the past 25 years, she has been the leader and manager of Rosie and The Jammers, a local five-piece polka band that has been a staple at local events and festivals.
Along with her band, Sida has been promoting and preserving ethnic music that is a part of the Johnstown area while expanding the band’s musical talents to play a variety of music.
She has supported many charities and events to raise money for various causes throughout the community.
“Sida has been filling the hearts of our community with polka music for many years and has graciously partnered with the arts center on many occasions, including volunteering,” Godin said.
Proceeds from the awards dinner will benefit the arts center’s programming.
Tickets are $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers.
Table sponsorships are also available.
Reservations and payments are required by Friday by calling 814-255-6515 or online at www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.