EBENSBURG, Pa. – Those who register for the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority’s second Chernisky Ghost Town Trail-a-Thon can now receive a voucher for a 56-ounce ice cream from sponsor Vale Wood Farms through a new promotion.
To receive the sweet treat, participants must register by Sunday and the voucher will be emailed within seven days of the promotion’s end.
The Trail-a-Thon will take place Oct. 1 and includes marathon, 15-mile and 5K run and walk options, concluding with a casual group bicycle ride on Oct. 2.
New this year is an athletes with disabilities division, which is supported by the presenting sponsor, Laurel Medical Solutions.
Additionally, youth younger than 17 can participate for free thanks to the 1889 Foundation.
To register, visit www.ultrasignup.com and type in “Chernisky Ghost Town Trail-a-thon” in the search bar.
Full details on the event can also be found there.
Online registration closes by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 16 and day-of registration is only available for the 5K on Oct. 1 and the bike ride the next day.
All proceeds go to the CCCRA’s Friends of the Trails program and the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association’s fire training facility.
