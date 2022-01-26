JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With more snow and extremely cold temperatures moving into the region, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Art Martynuska advised residents to limit exposure and said, “Don’t be afraid to ask for help.”
“It’s not a problem for us to do that,” Martynuska said.
State College-based weather service AccuWeather is forecasting frigid weather in the area throughout the upcoming days.
Wednesday will have a high of 13 degrees Fahrenheit with a low of 2.
Temperatures will warm up slightly on Thursday, with 28 degrees in the daytime and 21 at night, but Friday will see light snow, a high of 30 and a low of 10.
However, AccuWeather is also warning that another snowstorm is possible this weekend.
Saturday will be the second-coldest day this week.
The warmest it will get that day is 19 degrees, but it is expected to record a low of -1.
“With that type of weather, it doesn’t take too long to get fatigued,” Martynuska said.
He recommended not going out unless it’s necessary, wearing layers when outside and keeping an eye on neighbors, friends and family.
“If you know of someone who needs help, call the 911 center and they can help get a person to the right social service agencies,” Martynuska said.
The EMA director advised residents to call the Cambria County nonemergency number, 814-472-2100, or 911 if there is an emergency and they need assistance.
“Make a decision to help, and we’ll take it from there,” Martynuska said.
He also said to pack blankets, nonperishable food, a flashlight and emergency notification documentation in vehicles.
In these situations, there’s concern for pets as well.
“Typically, when you are preparing for cold weather, you do things like shovel your driveway, put down salt,” Humane Society of Cambria County Executive Director Jessica Vamos said.
“I just recommend while you take those normal steps you keep your pets in mind as well.”
She further suggested to keep Libre’s law in mind, which details how long an animal can be tethered with no other option based on temperatures, food, water access and shelter.
“Probably the most humane thing is to make sure they’re inside,” Vamos said in regard to the chilly temperatures.
However, she noted some dog breeds enjoy the winter weather, and owners should also be mindful not to ruin their fun.
If an animal is left out in the cold for an extended amount of time, Vamos sai,d the person who noticed should investigate to make sure there is a legitimate complaint. If so, contact an animal control officer in the area, or in the case of Cambria County the nonemergency number, she said.
Freezing temperatures also mean increased caution for water lines, said S. Meyers Plumbing and Heating owner-operator Steve Meyers.
He’s been responding to a lot of frozen or broken pipes lately, as is usual for winters in the area, and expects an increase in calls with the approaching colder weather.
Meyers said the simplest solution is usually the best in these situations – let the faucet run gently to avoid frozen lines.
“Spending a couple extra dollars with the water running overnight beats having to call a plumbing company,” he said.
The plumber warned that, if the water is left to freeze and burst, it can cause extensive damage, not just to the pipes but to the drywall, insulation and other areas of the home.
Meyers said another way to avoid the issue is to have thermostatically controlled heat tape placed on the pipes.
Fiberglass insulation wraps can help as well, he added.
To contact Meyers about frozen pipes or related issues, call 814-536-7586.
Jeremy Horvath, Highlands Sewer and Water Authority manager, said there was an increase this past weekend in reported frozen or broken pipes and meters when the first blast of frigid air entered the region.
In that situation, the agency, which services 17 municipalities, including Richland, Geistown and Stonycreek Township, sends someone out to shut off the water until the issue can be fixed by the customer.
Horvath said he hopes the past weekend was the worst of the cold temperatures but encourages customers to keep their residential lines and meters heated to avoid any problems.
Temperatures are expected to level out by the end of the weekend and beyond.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 20 and low of 16, followed by highs of 30 degrees Monday and 35 Tuesday, but nighttime weather will remain in the mid-teens.
The rest of next week is predicted to have temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s and high 30s.
Residents who require assistance with utilities can also dial 211 for help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.