JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A state police fire marshal was unable to say what caused Thursday's fire that heavily damaged a historic building and former hospital in the Prospect section of Johnstown.
"We'll leave it as undetermined," Johnstown fire Chief Robert Statler said on Friday.
Fire broke out at 3:20 a.m. at 1954 Mary Grace Lane, the site of the former Municipal Isolation Hospital, now owned by the nonprofit Keystone Economic Development Corp.
It took multiple fire companies hours to battle the blaze. A backhoe was used to knock down the front of the building which at one time contained offices. Firefighters were able to keep the rest of the stone structure intact.
"It the most significant historic building in Prospect," said Richard Burkert, president and CEO of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
The hospital was a one-story 60-bed facility that was built after the 1902 smallpox epidemic. It treated patients who were afflicted with highly contagious diseases such as smallpox, polio, typhus, meningitis, diphtheria and scarlet fever, according to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Bureau for Historic Preservation.
With fewer people needing the facility and a high operating cost, the hospital closed in December 1950.
"Very few people knew about it unless you were from that neighborhood," Burkert said.
The former Municipal Isolation Hospital is the only building in Prospect that meets the requirements of National Register of Historic Places. It was not clear what impact the fire would have on the historic designation.
"If this means we lose it, it's a shame," Burkert said.
What happens next will be up to the owners, he said.
