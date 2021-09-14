JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This comedic whodunit will keep you guessing from beginning to end.
Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log Art Theatre will present its dinner theater and play “Catch Me If You Can” Saturday and Sunday and Sept. 24 through 26 in the arts center’s M. Josephine Paul Family Museum, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Times include 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 26. The Sept. 24 show will be a dinner theater, which will include a catered dinner from Joey Del’s 2001 Caterers served at 6 p.m., the murder mystery and a questionnaire with prizes for those attendees who figure out the story.
The dinner theater menu will feature a garden tossed salad with Italian dressing, chicken parmigiano, Gemelli pasta aglio e olio with marinara sauce, Italian green beans and double chocolate cake.
Reservations will be accepted through 5 p.m. Friday.
The Saturday evening productions and Sunday matinees will be play-only performances.
The production, by Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert and based on the play by Robert Thomas, centers on an advertising man who has brought his bride to the boss’ mountain lodge for a honeymoon and calls in the local police to investigate her sudden disappearance. Enter a pretty young girl who insists over his protests that she is the missing wife. A priest backs up her story. A funny little man who owns a delicatessen enters and before you know it, there are two murders at the isolated lodge.
The story is full of twists and turns and by the end of the show, love, death and betrayal ensues.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center and director of the play, said “Catch Me If You Can” is a wonderful show.
“It is an incredible comedy and psychological thriller,” she said. “Once you think you have figured out what’s going to happen, new elements are introduced and everything you thought you knew is turned upside-down. It makes for a fun experience for both the performers and the attendees.”
The cast includes Michael McClure as Daniel Corban; Michael O’Connor as Inspector Levine; Nicole Zajdel as Elizabeth Corban; Koa Beam as Sidney; Tara Kiern as Mrs. Parker; Mark Ed as Everett Parker; and Jose Otero as Father Kelleher.
Godin said the play is one of her favorite scripts ever written.
“I absolutely love this show. It captures you from the very beginning, and when you figure out the truth, you are spellbound,” she said.
Proceeds from the event will benefit programming at the arts center.
The corporate sponsor for the dinner theater production is Stifel Investment Services, and the performance co-sponsors are the Catanese Group and Kotzan CPA & Associates PC.
Tickets for the dinner theater are $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Play-only tickets are $11 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Table sponsorships also are available.
To order tickets, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
