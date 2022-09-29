U.S. Sen Bob Casey introduced a bill this week aiming to lower costs for millions of Americans seeking opioid treatment, including life-saving medication and outpatient treatment programs.
The Maximizing Opioid Recovery Emergency (MORE) Savings Act would eliminate costs for opioid treatment and recovery support services for people with private insurance plans and those enrolled under a new Medicare pilot program, he said.
“Recovering from an opioid use disorder can be expensive, isolating and daunting. I want to ensure that when a person seeks out treatment, they are not turned away by prohibitive costs or other barriers,” said Casey. “By eliminating those costs, this legislation would begin to provide a measure of relief to the millions of people struggling with opioid use and get more Americans on the road to recovery.”
Safety nets are in place for those who do not have insurance, but costs can add up for those with some health care plans.
Casey said his bill would require insurers offering individual or group health insurance to cover prescription drugs and behavioral health services used to treat opioid use disorders and to reverse overdoses, as well as recovery support services in conjunction with treatment at no cost.
It also would establish a five-year pilot program in 15 states to eliminate costs for people using Medicare for prescription drugs and behavioral health services used to treat opioid use disorders, to reverse overdoses and to provide for community recovery support services.
