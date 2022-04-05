JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will be feeling the love at its upcoming performance.
The symphony will present "Romeo and Juliet and Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
World-renowned pianist Michelle Cann will be featured in Sergei Rachmaninoff’s "Piano Concerto No. 2," Sergei Prokofie's "Romeo et Juliet Suite No. 2" and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s "Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy."
Through a partnership with Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, six actors will perform as part of the realization of the classic play.
Described as a "compelling, sparkling virtuoso," Cann made her orchestral debut at age 14 and has since performed as a soloist with numerous orchestras, including The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra.
She joined the faculty of the Curtis Institute of Music in 2020 as the inaugural Eleanor Sokoloff Chair in Piano Studies.
Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company actors Kieran Padraig Cullen, Kathryn Castner Davis, Wesley Layton, Doug Meagher, Owen P. Standley and Rebecca Williamson will perform in the second half of the concert in scenes directed by the company's Artistic Director Laura Gordon, and produced by Bradford Gordon.
"This entire year has been 'All About Love,' and this program pairs the most romantic piano concerto I know of – with music inspired by the most famous literary love story, 'Romeo and Juliet,'" said Music Director James Blachly.
But he said the concert is not just about the music the symphony will perform, it is the collaborations they are celebrating with the Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company and Cann.
"As we perform, we hope that you will let this music sweep you up and carry you away as we fill the hall with the sounds of this extraordinary orchestra," Blachly said.
Prior to the performance, Blachly will announce the 94th season of concerts to be held in 2022-2023, launching subscription sales for the new season.
Ticket-holders are invited to attend a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. with Blachly where he will offer insights into the evening's musical selections.
In addition, symphony musicians will perform for and chat with the public in the lobby prior to the show from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m.
A cash bar with wine from Glades Pike Winery, beer, bottled water and gourmet snacks from Batter Bake Shop will be available for purchase from 6 p.m. through show time, and again at intermission.
Following the concert, Blachly will host a question-and-answer session with Gordon.
The concert is being underwritten in part by Luther P. Miller Inc.
Single tickets are $40 for regular seating, $45 for premium and $10 for students. Discounted tickets are available for seniors and veterans.
Tickets can be ordered by calling 814-535-6738 or online at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
