EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Carrolltown man was sentenced in Cambria County Court on Tuesday in connection with a robbery and foot pursuit in Barr Township in September.
Vincent James Barrett, 34, entered a guilty plea to criminal trespassing before Judge David J. Tulowitzki and was sentenced to 11½ months to 23 months in prison and was auto-paroled with credit for time served.
According to police, on Sept. 16, Barrett allegedly forcibly entered a locked residence of a family member and attempted to steal a Sony PlayStation 4 headset and other equipment.
He then allegedly pulled a knife with a 4-inch blade and threatened to stab a family member, police said. Barrett grabbed an aluminum baseball bat and threatened to beat and kill two family members before fleeing into a wooded area, where he was caught by police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.