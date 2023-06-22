CRESSON – Two women were jailed Wednesday, accused of the stealing more than $2,000 from a disabled man in their care, authorities said.
Police in Cresson Borough charged Debra Lynn Wyland, 50, of High Street, Cresson, and Melissa Donoughe, 35, of St. Joseph Street, Gallitzin, with stealing $2,458.79 between February and March.
According to a complaint affidavit, a Cresson man said he hired Wyland and Donoughe to help him at his residence because he was disabled.
A First National Bank branch notified the man that Donoughe was cashing his personal checks without authorization.
The man told police he gave Wyland his debit card to make purchases but later found unauthorized purchases and money withdraws, the affidavit said.
Donoughe and Wyland were arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after each failed to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
