A Stonycreek Township caregiver and her accomplice were arraigned Wednesday, accused of using three bank cards stolen from an 85-year-old Johnstown woman, authorities allege.
Stonycreek Township police charged Alexis Marie Peretti, 25, and Hakeem Jamell Duncan, 28, both of the 200 block of McCort Place, with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, access device fraud and criminal conspiracy to commit theft.
Duncan also was charged with identity theft.
According to a complaint affidavit, Peretti was caregiver for a woman living at Town House Tower apartments, 400 Vine St.
On April 11, Peretti allegedly stole three bank cards. Peretti and Duncan allegedly used the cards at Dollar General and Family Dollar stores and at a Chinese restaurant in Richland Township, the affidavit said.
Fraudulent charges totaled $295.13. Surveillance video allegedly linked them to the crimes.
The investigation began when victim's daughter contacted Johnstown police reporting a stolen purse, wallet and credit cards.
Peretti and Duncan were arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish Jr., of Cresson, and freed on $50,000 unsecured bond.
