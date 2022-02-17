LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University, Mount Aloysius College and the Southcentral PA Area Health Education Center will hold a career expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 31.
The fair will be held at the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center – DeGol Arena on the St. Francis campus in Loretto.
More than 50 employers will meet with students from varying majors and the public to promote internships, professional opportunities and jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.