EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Carrolltown woman faces endangerment charges, accused of suffering a drug overdose while caring for a disabled person, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg, charged Lanette G. Kirkpatrick, 44, of the 1100 block of Dutch Road, with endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Kirkpatrick waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Senior District Judge Galen Decort, of Ebensburg.
According to a complaint affidavit, Kirkpatrick was caring for a disabled woman in the 100 block of West Carroll Street on Feb. 18, 2022, when she reportedly suffered a drug overdose.
When troopers arrived, they found Kirkpatrick in the back of an ambulance. Troopers allegedly recovered a bag containing a multicolored silicone container with an unknown white substance, a small red Tupperware container with a white substance, a small spoon, a wax paper packet labeled "Black Panda" pills, a glass pipe and other paraphernalia, the affidavit said.
Kirkpatrick was to visit the residence at least three times each week. The patient told troopers Kirkpatrick had been slurring her words before falling unconscious in the bathroom.
Kirkpatrick is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $10,000 percentage bond.
