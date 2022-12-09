EBENSBURG, Pa. – Longtime collector Mark Westrick is sharing his hobby with others.
Westrick, 53, a retired law enforcement officer who resides in Vinco, opened his shop, Great Vintage Picks, in the Ebensburg Mini Mall last month. He said he had been buying cards for quite a while and decided to open a shop because it is his “fun time.”
“I have more than way too much, actually,” he said. “I like the vintage cards, more so than new things, but I like some of the new stuff, too.”
Westrick said the hobby of card-collecting “died out” in the 1990s due to companies overproducing cards – which caused collectors to lose interest. Then there was a resurgence during the COVID-19 pandemic, with people getting back into the hobby, he said.
The shop carries a variety of sports cards – baseball, football, hockey and wrestling.
According to Westrick, the store also carries cards for games such as “Magic: The Gathering.”
For other collectors, there are Hot Wheels cars and even the occasional find such as vintage cast-iron toys and autographed baseballs. The store will also be a ticket outlet for Eclipse Wrestling and All or Nothing Wrestling.
Westrick said he intends to continue expanding his offerings.
“I want it to be a place for people to just stop in and to have fun – and for me, like I said, it’s more of a hobby than a business,” he said. “So long as I do enough to keep the lights on, I’ll be happy.”
‘A lot of things about it that I love’
Joining Westrick in the mini mall last month was Melissa Anderson and her business, Stoneycreek Photography.
Anderson said the location is her second. She kept her first studio in Stoystown, which she owns, when her family relocated to the Ebensburg area.
Anderson first started in photography when her children were younger and began taking classes to sharpen her skills.
She said her studio’s custom sets make it different from others.
“When you walk into my studio, everything’s very dimensional,” she said. “If you’ve ever walked into a studio and it’s a flat background, there’s not a lot of dimension to it. I think that’s what sets me apart is everything is very dimensional, and most of the sets are custom.”
She added that a lot of the backdrops can be built upon.
“The thing that I love about it is that it’s so flexible, and it’s creative – the more creative you can get with your sets,” she said. “I love the set building. I like the interaction with the people. I like the sales aspect of it.
“There’s a lot of things about it that I love. We’re one of the biggest studios right now in the tri-county area. I have the largest display of Christmas sets.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.