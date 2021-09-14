SOMERSET, Pa. – The Humane Society of Somerset County and Memorial Highway Chevrolet of Somerset will host the “Fast and the Furriest” car show Sept. 25 at the dealership, 2006 N. Center Ave., Somerset.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. The first 100 vehicles will receive a dash plaque and goodie bag.
Cars will be judged in stock class, modified, classic and hot rod. There also will be a basket raffle, music, an auction and food trucks.
Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Somerset County.
