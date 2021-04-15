Flood City Car Club will hold a car show May 2 in the former lower Sears parking lot at The Galleria, Richland Township.
Entry begins at 3 p.m. Judging will be held at 4 with awards at 7:30.
Trophies will be awarded in seven categories.
Entry fee is a donation of $5 per vehicle, which will benefit the American Cancer Society.
There will be food, crafters and various vendors.
Information: www.facebook.com/FloodCityCarClub.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.