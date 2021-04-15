Flood City Car Club will hold a car show May 2 in the former lower Sears parking lot at The Galleria, Richland Township.

Entry begins at 3 p.m. Judging will be held at 4 with awards at 7:30.

Trophies will be awarded in seven categories.

Entry fee is a donation of $5 per vehicle, which will benefit the American Cancer Society.

There will be food, crafters and various vendors.

Information: www.facebook.com/FloodCityCarClub.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you