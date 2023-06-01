SIDMAN – No one was injured when the driver of a red Mitsubishi Lancer lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a house in Adams Township on Wednesday, authorities said.
The crash happened at 10:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Forest Hills Drive.
Township police said the driver fled the scene but was caught a short distance from the crash. His name was not released pending the outcome of the investigation. He refused medical treatment, police said.
The family inside the house was not injured, St. Michael fire Chief Paul Kundrod said.
Forest Hills and East Hills EMS also were at the scene.
