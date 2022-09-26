CamTran is holding two job fairs this week to fill multiple positions in several departments, including maintenance, administrative and the garage.
The first event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Portage Public Library while the other will be noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Hastings Public Library.
Individuals need only bring their resume and dress accordingly.
A full list of open positions can be found at www.camtranbus.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.